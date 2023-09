September 01, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Shriram Ilakkiya Kazhagam, the literary wing of Shriram group, will conduct its annual Thirukkural elocution, drawing and essay writing competitions for school and college students from October 7 to November 19. Interested students can collect the application forms from the nearest Shriram Chits branches or download from www.shriramchits.com

The last date for submitting the filled-in applications is October 14, according to a press release.

