Shrinking drain worries Selva Nagar residents with monsoon picking up momentum

Residents of flood-prone Selva Nagar, New Selva Nagar, and surrounding areas in Tiruchi have reiterated their long-pending demand for renovating a major storm-water drain to prevent inundation of their localities during monsoon.

Residents of these areas, situated off the Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway, turn restive during every monsoon as heavy rain spells trouble for them.

A rapidly shrinking drainage channel which cuts across the highway to carry the floodwater from the area to the Kudamurutti canal has been a cause of concern for the residents.

Rainwater flow from scores of residential colonies in the region right from the Koraiyar banks and the overflow from the Kollankulam tank near Edamalaipattipudur pass through this important drain that runs along Selva Nagar, Selva Nagar Extension, and New Selva Nagar. Even the rainwater from some higher plains of the city such as airport, K.K. Nagar, and Khajamalai flow through the storm-water drain.

The storm-water drain was partially renovated a few years ago, especially near the National College. But residents say the project did not cover the stretch running through the residential colonies up to the Keezh Pokki. It is through this vent that a huge quantum of the rainwater had to run to the Kudamurutti.

But the drain was clogged and heavily encroached upon on several stretches. Sewage from households was directly let into the drain. Residents insist that the encroachments should be cleared and it should be converted into a concrete drain up to Keezh Pokki. The drain has to be properly delineated and reconstructed for a stretch of about 1.5 km, they say.

“For more than 30 years, we have been requesting the authorities to build the drain as a concrete storm-water drain but to no avail,” said C. Balasubramanian, secretary, Selva Nagar Welfare Association.

The size of the drain has shrunk at many places because of encroachments. Some residents have built concrete structures or put up boulders on the drain running in their backyard. These should be removed, he said.

Mr. Balasubramanian said the quantum of the water flowing from the upper reaches through the drain via the Keezha Pokki had increased considerably. “We face the imminent threat of floods if there were to be heavy rain,” said Mr. Balasubramanian, who presented a petition to Mayor M. Anbazhagan recently.

“The Mayor has promised action. We understand that the estimates for the work has been prepared by the Corporation. We hope that the work will be taken up soon.”

If action is not forthcoming, residents of Selva Nagar, New Selva Nagar, Selva Nagar Extension and other areas would not have an option but to boycott the Assembly elections, Mr. Balasburamanian added.