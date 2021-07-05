Shrines record moderate footfall in central region

All places of worship across the central region reopened on Monday after a gap of over two months following relaxation of lockdown norms announced by the State government.

The standard operating procedure was enforced by authorities. The footfall of devotees on the first day of reopening was moderate, they said.

At the crack of dawn, devotees began to arrive at major temples in Tiruchi city such as Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam, Jambukeswarar Temple at Tiruvanaikoil and Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR & CE ) Department officials said temple staff were deputed to ensure that devotees wore face masks and their body temperature screened with thermal scanners prior to being allowed inside the shrines.

They were asked to maintain personal distancing while awaiting their turn to offer worship. They were told about the government’s instructions not to bring children below 10 years of age and senior citizens above the age of 65 to the shrines in view of the pandemic.

Devotees themselves maintained personal distancing at the temples knowing well about the current situation, said the HR & CE officials.

No archanas were performed in line with the government’s direction and breaking of coconuts was also not permitted. The standard operating protocols laid down by the government were duly complied with, the officials further said.

Devotees patiently stood in queue and awaited their turn to offer worship.

Screening of devotees using hand held thermal scanners was also done at Nagore Dargah in Nagapattinam district. Announcements were made appealing to devotees to follow the standard operating procedures of the government.

Devotees turned up at Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health at Velankanni in the district wearing masks, said Arokiasamy, a local resident.