March 15, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

The State Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto cognisance of incidents of police firing in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

The Commission has taken suo moto cases based on news reports in The Hindu dated February 21 and March 13 on incidents of police firing in Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Thoothukudi. It has directed its Inspector General of Investigation Division to investigate and submit a detailed report within six weeks.

