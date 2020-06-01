Showrooms open but business dull, say traders

Large textile, utensils and jewellery showrooms, which had remained closed for more than two months following the nationwide lockdown, opened shop on Monday.

With the resumption of business activities, NSB Road that houses a number of big and medium sized textile showrooms, utensil shops and jewellery marts wore a familiar look with traffic congestion and large crowds.

Besides large showrooms, small shops, pavement traders, fruit and flower sellers have also returned to business on a full scale.

Similarly, all textile shops on Big Bazaar Street, Chinnakadai Street, West Boulevard Road, Fort Station Road, Chathiram Bus Stand and Singarathope also reopened on Monday.

As per the conditions imposed by the Government, most textile showrooms made elaborate arrangements to ensure social distancing and safety norms for customers.

Sarathas, one of the textile showrooms, in the city followed a three-stage system while allowing customers inside.

Upon entering the premises, customers were required to wash their hands with soap and then with hand sanitizers.

In the third stage, they were screened for fever with thermal scanner. Customers were allowed only in small groups. Customers, who turned up without face masks, were denied entry.

Almost all shops were opened with a limited number of workers. Workers between the age group of 18 and 50 were only called for duty.

“We are happy to resume our business at last. It is really a tough time. It may take months to recover. But we hope for the best and we commit to adhere to all safety and social distancing norms,” M. Roshan, Managing Director, Sarathas, Tiruchi, told The Hindu.

Though the big showrooms resumed business after about 10 weeks, business was not up to the expectation on the first day, traders said.

The usual enthusiasm was missing from the customers. Since the showrooms were not allowed to use air conditioners, customers felt uncomfortable going around the showrooms. Even big sized fans, specially acquired, offered little comfort in the sweltering heat.

‘It is very tough to be in showrooms without A/C. But, we have no other option but to adhere to the government orders and cooperate in the fight against COVID-19 virus,” said M. Krishnamurthy of Palakkari, a customer at a textile showroom on NSB Road.