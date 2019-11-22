Shower for ‘Andal’ inside its shelter

‘Andal,’ the female elephant of the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, will, henceforth, enjoy a shower within its shelter. Thanks to contribution of a donor, a shower system with multiple vents has been installed in the sprawling elephant shelter established inside the temple.

A new platform has been constructed along with a ramp right opposite to the elephant shelter for the animal to step out of its home and walk directly on the platform for a shower. Water supply has been ensured by sinking a borewell close by. The shower system has been installed at a cost ₹ 3 lakh.

The 41-year-old pachyderm which came to the Srirangam temple in 1986 would get a shower bath twice a day, says its mahout K. Rajesh. The first bath would be in the early hours at around 4.30 a.m. and the second in the evening at around 5.30 p.m., he further said.

The temple authorities had constructed a new shelter for ‘Andal’ behind the Sri Venugopalan Sannidhi at a cost of around ₹ 30 lakh and the animal has been accommodated in its new home from this year.

The shelter has two rooms for the animal with one of them to serve as a stand by for the animal. It also has a separate room for the mahout. “There is a proper dietary schedule followed for ‘Andal’ which is fed with about 150 kg of green fodder besides five kg of cooked rice and five kg of jaggery daily”, says Rajesh.

The health condition of the animal weighing more than 4,000 kg, is examined once in 15 days by a veterinarian and a report is sent to the Forest Department, he says.