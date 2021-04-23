Light and sound show on Rockfort Teppakulam soon

The corporation has begun work on introducing a light and sound show on the Teppakulam of Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple.

The tender for the project was floated nearly a year ago at an estimated cost of ₹ 8.8 crores under the Smart Cities Mission project.

The project is being implemented under the Design, Build, Operate and Transfer (DBOT) basis which means that operation and maintenance of the show for three years is included in the project estimate. A Pune-based company acquired the tender and has begun the work.

The show is an attempt to improve tourist footfall and celebrate the history and culture of Tiruchi, a senior official of the Tiruchi Corporation said. The show would be projected on a four-dimensional screen floating on the water, customized by the contractor, especially for the Teppakulam.

Pre-recorded videos would be screened at fixed timings about the historical importance of the Rockfort, the various rulers who ruled the lands, and other places of historical importance in Tiruchi. ‘The plan is based on Brindavan Gardens, Mysore light and sound show with dancing fountains and music, but we have taken it one step further,’ a representative of the contractor said.

Along with the video projections, underground pipelines will be laid for a fountain show along with colourful lights and music. ‘The projections would be made from a custom-projector which would be floating in the water. A gallery will be arranged at the steps of the Teppakulam, from where tourists can witness the show,’ he added.