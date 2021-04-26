Shorter-duration train journey on the cards for Thanjavur commuters

Rescheduling the departure of Cholan Express will help those arriving by Tejas Express

Thanjavur

From May 1, train commuters heading for destinations on the main-line section in Thanjavur district are all set to enjoy the benefit of a shorter-duration travel to their respective destinations from Chennai Egmore.

The Southern Railway has obtained consent of the Railway Board to try a proposal mooted by the Rail Users Associations in Thanjavur district, for re-scheduling the departure timing of Cholan Express after the arrival time of Tejas Express.

In its proposal, the associations had requested the Railways to delay the departure of Chennai Egmore-bound ‘Cholan Express’ (Train no: 06796) from Tiruchi by 10 minutes at Tiruchi so that the commuters arriving to Tiruchi by Tejas Express (Train no: 02613) from Chennai Egmore could use the ‘Cholan Express’ as a link service (except on Thursdays) to reach Thanjavur and other important railway stations on the main-line in Thanjavur district quickly.

It would help commuters heading for Thanjavur, Papanasam, Kumbakonam and Aduthurai to reach their respective destinations within five to six hours from Chennai. At present, the Tejas Express leaves Chennai Egmore by 6 a.m. and reaches Tiruchi by 10 a.m.

Rescheduling the departure of Cholan Express at Tiruchi to 10-10 a.m. from 10 a.m. would be of immense help to the commuters originating from Chennai Egmore to Thanjavur, Papanasam, Kumbakonam and Aduthurai, said S. Saravanan of Papanasam, secretary, Train Passengers Association, Papanasam and member, DRUCC, Tiruchi Region.

Otherwise, the passengers wait for about 60 minutes at Tiruchi to board the Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi (Train no:02084) passing through Thanjavur, Papanasam and Kumbakonam (except on Tuesdays) or switch over to road transport to reach their destinations on the main-line, he pointed out.