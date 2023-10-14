Shortage of workforce forces farmers in Tiruchi to engage migrant workers in farm works

October 14, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Shortage of workforce has forced farmers in rural parts of Tiruchi to engage migrant workers for agricultural works.

Though the current water level in Mettur dam does not hold promise for farmers to take up cultivation during the current paddy season, a section of farmers, who have borewells at Manikandam and adjacent places have begun transplantation of paddy.

The farmers, who usually engage local farm workers or machines for paddy transplantation, have roped in the services of migrant workers this year. Acute shortage of workers, particularly women, and cheap labour were said to have influenced the farmers to engage migrant workers in paddy transplantation work. The readily available migrant workers, who camp in the cultivation areas, is also cited as a reason to choose them over local farm workers.

Migrant workers, spanned out in groups, have been staying in different areas and they have agents who find them work.

Farmers say that the migrant workers demand lower wages than the local farm workers. According to sources, the migrant workers charge ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 per acre for paddy transplantation against ₹8,000 to ₹12,000 demanded by the local workers.

“I find migrant workers handy in carrying out farm works in the context of acute shortage of local farm hands, who invariably go for rural job works. Moreover, the migrant workers complete transplantation of paddy in an acre within three to five hours,” says S. Francis, a farmer of Kottapattu in Manikandam.

He said that the local workers would take at least two days to complete paddy transplantation works on an acre. He also adds that there was no need to spend money for tea and snacks for the migrant workers.

Rajpal (25) of West Bengal said that seven to eight workers would be engaged for transplantation work on an acre. They start the work early morning and complete the task without any break. The team would then move to another field. “On one day, a team can complete paddy transplantation in three acres if everything goes on well,” he adds.