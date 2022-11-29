  1. EPaper
Shortage of urea affecting ‘samba’ cultivation: forum

November 29, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Delta farmers have claimed that ‘samba’ cultivation has been affected due to shortage of fertilizers. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, P.R .Pandian, president, Thamizhaga Anaithu Vivasayigal Sangangalin Orunginaippu Kuzhu, claimed that lack of coordination between agriculture and cooperation departments led to the pathetic situation in the delta districts with regard to availability of fertilizers wherein the agriculture cooperative societies were unable to deliver the urea and other fertilizers to those who availed themselves of loans to raise the ‘samba’ crop.

