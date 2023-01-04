Shortage of personnel hits telecommunication wing of police

January 04, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Shortage of personnel has affected the efficiency of the Police Telecommunication Wing in central zone.

The wing plays a major role in maintaining uninterrupted communication for effective functioning of the Police Department. The wing takes care of wireless network, software installation and maintenance, video conferencing of officials, operating drones for security purpose, maintenance of equipment of highway patrol and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

It has a sanctioned strength of two Inspectors and six Sub-Inspectors for every district. But, it is said that most of the districts in central zone do not have full strength of personnel. Though the districts have near nominal strength of Inspectors, several vacancies of Sub-Inspectors had been kept vacant for long. The Police Telecommunication Wing manages the situation with two or three Sub-Inspectors in several districts including Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur and others.

Moreover, it is said that there had been undue delay in promoting Sub Inspectors as Inspectors and Inspectors as Deputy Superintendents of Police. Though there were about 38 vacancies of DSP posts since 2018, it was pointed out that action had not been taken to fill up the vacancies by promotions.

“Telecommunication has emerged as a key element in crime detection and prevention and providing security. We find it difficult to improve the efficiency due to shortage of personnel,” says an official.

It also said that several types of equipment including ‘walkie-talkies’ had become outdated. Most of them had been in use for more than 10 years. It was time to replace the old equipment with modern ones, sources say.

When contacted G. Karthikeyan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, told The Hindu that he would check and study the issue.