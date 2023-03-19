Shortage of labour hits construction industry in Tiruchi

March 19, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

After the impact of the pandemic, the construction industry, considered one of the top employment providers, is gradually showing signs of revival in recent months. Builders and promoters, who were badly hit due to the piling of unsold stock in the aftermath of the COVID-19 slowdown, have launched new projects in Srirangam, Cantonment, Kattur, Karumandapam and other parts of the city.

Despite constraints over skyrocketing prices of construction materials such as cement, steel, copper, electrical, plumping and paints, engineers and promoters have lined up new projects with the hope of handing over flats to the buyers within the stipulated time frame. But, the progress of new multi-storied apartment projects has slowed down in the city mainly due to an acute shortage of workers such as masons, earth workers, carpenters, plumbers and others.

According to industry sources, while the builders have preferred to employ locally available workers for jobs such as plumbing and carpentering, the builders employed migrant workers for earth, brick and roof works. The builders have provided accommodation at the construction sites for the migrant workers. Since they are readily available for work at any time, the flat promoters tend to employ as many workers as possible.

But, the recent exodus of migrant workers to their native has caused a shortage of construction workers. Taking a cue from their counterparts in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and other cities, a large number of migrant workers, mostly employed in the construction industry in Tiruchi, have returned to their natives.

“Except for a few, most of the migrant workers from our sites have gone to their natives. The works, which were undertaken by them, have been stalled. In their absence, it has become a challenge for us to continue the works,” says P. Ravichandran, a flat promoter in Tiruchi.

Another builder said that the issue had forced the builders to look for locally construction workers. But, the problem was that they were not available in plenty.

Mr. Ravichandran said that contacts had been established with the migrant workers to return to work. Many of them had expressed their intention to return. However, it would take time for them to return. Labour shortage would continue until their return.