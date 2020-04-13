Shortage of gunny bags hits rice mills

Though most rice mills in Tiruchi and neighbouring regions have resumed operation after the intervention by the State government, they face severe shortage of gunny bags and also problems in inter-State movement of paddy and rice.

There are about 170 rice mills in Tiruchi district. Mannachanallur, Ariyamangalam and Manapparai have high concentration of rice mills in the district.

According to a rough estimate, they produce about 1,700 tonnes of rice and send them to different markets in the State daily. The mills, which were closed from March 24 in view of the curfew imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus, have resumed their routine operations such as soaking, boiling, drying and hulling of paddy since the first week of April following the intervention of the State government. Though there is no problem in inter-district movement of transports, they continue to face difficulties in sourcing and sending paddy and rice by road from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, says mill owners.

“Tamil Nadu is not self sufficient in meeting its rice requirements. Southern States are inter linked in fulfilling each other’s demand. Though there is a slight improvement in inter-State movement of paddy and rice after the intervention of the State government, transporters continue to face problems at border check posts,” says M. Sivanandan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Rice Mill Owners Association.

Rice mills in the State mainly depend upon the gunny bags being supplied from West Bengal for packing rice. But, it is said that the mills have not received fresh loads of empty bags from West Bengal since the curfew imposed on March 24. The stocks kept by the mills have depleted, thereby causing problems in packing rice. “The inter-State movement of trucks carrying gunny bags is severely affected as the authorities refuse to allow them by stating that it does not come under the purview of essential commodities,” says M. Sivanandan.

He said that the Centre and State governments should take steps to include gunny bags under the essential commodities list.