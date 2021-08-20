Shortage of fertilizers alleged

THANJAVUR

Farmers have alleged that the prospects of a good harvest of `kuruvai’ and cultivation of `samba’ and `thaladi’ could be affected due to a shortage in fertilizer supply that has cropped up during this crucial hour.

With the lifting of shutters of the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur on the scheduled date of June 12 this year also, the Delta farmers took up `kuruvai’ cultivation on about 3.50 lakh acres in this region as anticipated by the State government. However, the non-availability of fertilizers in several parts of the Delta region when the farmers required it has caused concern among them.

According to N.V.Kannan, Thanjavur district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the CPI(M), farmers in Budalur region have found themselves trapped in a tricky situation where they were unable to carry out spraying of urea and other fertilizers on time to get the desired harvest.

At some societies, even the urea assured under the `kuruvai’ package had not been distributed to the farmers, he said and added that the non-availability of fertilizers in the open market had also compounded the problem.

Expressing the similar view, G. Srinivasan of Ganapathi Agraharam, a progressive farmer, expressed fear that if a similar situation was to prevail in the next two months when `samba’ and `thaladi’ cultivation to pick up, then the farmers would be in trouble.

Hence, he called upon the State government to ensure that an adequate quantity of fertilizers was moved immediately to the Delta districts to meet the current demand and also sufficient quantity of urea stocked for the `samba’ and `thaladi’ season.

Talking to reporters at Thiruthuraipoondi on Friday, G.Ramakrishnan, former State Secretary, CPI(M), said that `kuruvai’ cultivation in the Delta districts had been bogged down by the non-availability of water for irrigation and fertilizers.

Meanwhile, official sources said that efforts had been initiated to ensure the availability of fertilizers in the Delta districts by pointing out the arrival of goods train laden with urea bags from Karaikal to Thanjavur on Friday.