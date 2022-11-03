Shortage of classrooms acutely felt at Government High School in Poolangudi

Shortage of classrooms in the Government High School at Poolangudi village in Palanganangudi Panchayat has become acute, as the school now has both English and Tamil Medium sections.

The shortage is to such an extent that a temporary structure constructed with asbestoes roofing, specifically for the students to sit and consume noon meal, has to be utilised for conduct of classes, president of Palanganangudi Panchayat Paneerselvam said.

Prompted by the local body, the school head Rengasamy has made a written representation to the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi who is also the MLA of the jurisdictional Tiruverumbur constituency for early intervention.

The sparse buildings in a little more than two acres of land is hardly sufficient for the existing students. This being the case, there is also enormous pressure from parents for upgrade of the school to a higher secondary institution.

The students face difficulty in going to schools in Tiruverumbur and BHEL township that are the nearest places with higher secondary schools due to paucity of bus services. Though there is a government higher secondary school at Theneripatti, it is located five kilometres away and there is no bus service along the route.

Going by bicycles is not at all an option because of safety reasons, Mr. Paneerselvam said. There are students coming from Navalpattu, Kandalur, Suriyur and a few other hamlets. Thanks to the CSR support of BHEL, the school could have a building. Yet, the toilets are inadequate, he said.

The only cause for relief is that a compound has been constructed, thanks to the activities carried out under NREGS. The school has several students from the narikorava community, he added.

“There is scope for augmenting building infrastructure for the school with NABARD funding,” Chief Educational Officer R. Balamurugan said. “There is a procedure involved for the upgrade of schools. In this case, the local community has to make a contribution of ₹2 lakh along with a proposal. There is a likelihood for the proposal to be processed in the next academic year, as per the procedure in vogue” the CEO said.