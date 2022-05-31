Short termination of train

Southern Railway has announced that the Tiruchi - Palakkad Town express (Train No. 16843) leaving Tiruchi at 1 p.m. would be short terminated at Palakkad Junction from June 1 to June 30 due to railway electrification works. The works are to be taken up between Palakkad Junction and Palakkad Town stations.

The Palakkad Town - Tiruchi daily express (Train No. 16844) would originate from Palakkad Junction instead of Palakkad Town at its scheduled departure time of 6.45 a.m. This train will not run from Palakkad Town to Palakkad Junction, a Southern Railway press release said.