Short supply of fertilizer: farmers

29 October 2021 17:55 IST

Situation will ease within a week: Collector

TIRUCHI

Amidst complaints of short supply in fertilizers in the district, Collector S.Sivarasu has said the situation will ease within a week.

“Consignments of fertilizers are scheduled to arrive here soon and the problem of short supply will be overcome by next week,” Mr.Sivarasu said responding to complaints from a cross-section of farmers regarding short-supply of fertilizers at the farmers’ grievance day meeting.

According to the Agriculture Department, samba paddy has been raised on 27,500 acres so far in the district. Besides, minor millets have been raised on 81,832 acres, pulses on 4,617 acres, oil seeds on 17,460 acres and cotton on 22,920 acres.

Raising the issue at the in-person monthly meeting held after a long break due to the pandemic, Koundampatti R.Subramanian, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, said there was a severe shortage of fertilizers, including urea, potash and complex fertilizer.

“Farmers who had raised samba paddy crop were finding it difficult to apply basal fertilizers. The authorities should take steps for immediate supply of the fertilizers,” he said.

Some of the farmers complained that some primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) were supplying fertilizers only to farmers who had taken loans and non-loanee farmers were being denied the same.

P. Viswanathan, president, Tamil Nadu Tank and River Irrigation Farmers Association, urged the district administration to ensure availability of fertilizers through private retail dealers too. Mr.Viswanathan also pressed for timely sanction of crop loans without making farmers to run from pillar to post. While welcoming the announcement on procurement of minor millets, he urged the government to arrange for procurement of cotton and maize too.

N. Veersekaran, coordinator, Ayyan Vaical Pasanatharar Sangam, condemned the Niti Aayog and the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices’ reported recommendation that sugar mills be allowed to pay the fair and remunerative price to sugarcane growers in a staggered manner.

“Tamil Nadu government should not allow implementation of the suggestion to disburse the payment in three instalments,” he said.