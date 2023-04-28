April 28, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Several areas of Manapparai and neighbouring villages have been facing short supply of drinking water.

Manapparai municipality, which has a population of about 45,000 residents, gets water supply from the Cauvery riverbed at Manathattai in Kulithalai taluk in Karur district. The Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board (TWAD), which takes care of supplying water to the Manapparai municipality, also distributes water supply to about 50 wayside habitations from Manathattai. The pump house has an installed capacity of 3.05 MLD.

There was no major issue in drinking water supply till February and the residents were supplied water once in two days till then. The residents began to experience short supply of water from March. The issue has reached its peak for the last two weeks. It was said that they get water supply once in three to five days. There were areas that depend upon bore wells to meet water requirement.

Enquiries revealed that out of 3.05 MLD of installed capacity, TWAD had been supplying around 1.8 MLD daily, thereby leading to short supply of drinking water to the residents of the municipality and wayside habitations.

Frequent bursts on drinking water pipes have also compounded the issue. Since the water supply is inadequate, the residents have resorted to buying water from private tankers. The sale of packaged drinking water was said to have picked up in recent weeks.

“We get water supply once in four days. The quantum of supply is highly inadequate. We have to fetch water from neighbouring bore wells,” says N. Ponnusamy, a resident of Sevalur in Manapparai Municipality.

When contacted S. M. Siyamala, Commissioner, of Manapparai Municipality, told The Hindu that except for a few areas, most of parts of the town were supplied Cauvery water once in three days. Bore wells had been sunk at various places to meet the drinking water requirement in addition to the Cauvery water supply.

“We face issues whenever we encounter bursts of pipes or disruption in power supply. It is to manage the situation, bore wells have been sunk at needed places,” Ms. Siyamala says.

She said that the TWAD Board had begun a scheme to replace the worn-out drinking water mains and pipes at an estimate of ₹17 crore. Once it completed the project, the instances of pipe line burst would come down drastically, she added.