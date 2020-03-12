Short films to spread legal awareness

District Revenue Officer T. Santhi launching a short film in Tiruchi on Wednesday. M.Moorthy

TIRUCHI

12 March 2020 08:32 IST

Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) on Wednesday released five short films titled ‘Understanding Your Rights - Law’ produced by its Legal Aid Committee.

Produced under Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives, the films on five topics: sexual harassment at workplace, cyber crime, protection of senior citizens, Right to Information Act and rights of arrested persons, each spanning a few minutes, have been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification.

The films were released by District Revenue Officer T. Shanthi in the presence of TNNLU Vice-Chancellor V.S. Elizabeth and Registrar K.R. Leela.

As a majority of people were ignorant of their legal rights, the institution’s Legal Aid Committee will reach out to the community in the surroundings to create awareness, Prof. Elizabeth said.

Seeking to remind students that their education was being subsidised with tax payers money, the Vice-Chancellor said the TNNLU will collaborate with other institutions to maximise reach of the awareness exercise. The TNNLU was on course to evolving its policy on sexual harassment on workplace, Prof. Elizabeth said.