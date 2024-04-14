GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Short film in Tamil made in Perambalur using AI on voter awareness

April 14, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PERAMBALUR 

R Rajaram

Amid various methods being adopted to create awareness among people on the importance of voting for the upcoming general elections, the Perambalur district administration has used artificial intelligence to drive home the message to the electorate. A short film in Tamil has been made using artificial intelligence to create awareness among the people to exercise their franchise without fail.

The film of 70 seconds duration is now in the process of being shared among the officials and others connected with them in the social media to reach a large audience at the grassroots level. 

An animated image of saint poet Thiruvalluvar delivering the message in Tamil on the importance of voting and how precious every vote was to decide the future of the country is the essence of the short film. The idea of creating a short film using artificial intelligence was that of the Perambalur Sub Collector S. Gokul who took efforts in this regard.

Mr. Gokul said the short film was the work of a team by roping in a techie who knew about artificial intelligence to come out with such an initiative using technology to drive home the message to the masses. The discussion among the team was held online.

The script was prepared and the short film was created in just three days, said Mr. Gokul, a 2021 batch IAS officer. The objective was to use new technology to create awareness among the people as well as to the new voters on the importance of voting, Mr. Gokul added. 

Ever since the Election Commission announced the dates of general elections across the country last month, the Perambalur district administration has been carrying out a series of awareness campaigns through various modes emphasising on cent per cent voting. The campaigns were being carried out through awareness rallies, using vans equipped with giant LED to screen poll-related short films in villages, and by engaging women self-help groups.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.