Short film in Tamil made in Perambalur using AI on voter awareness

April 14, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Amid various methods being adopted to create awareness among people on the importance of voting for the upcoming general elections, the Perambalur district administration has used artificial intelligence to drive home the message to the electorate. A short film in Tamil has been made using artificial intelligence to create awareness among the people to exercise their franchise without fail.

The film of 70 seconds duration is now in the process of being shared among the officials and others connected with them in the social media to reach a large audience at the grassroots level.

An animated image of saint poet Thiruvalluvar delivering the message in Tamil on the importance of voting and how precious every vote was to decide the future of the country is the essence of the short film. The idea of creating a short film using artificial intelligence was that of the Perambalur Sub Collector S. Gokul who took efforts in this regard.

Mr. Gokul said the short film was the work of a team by roping in a techie who knew about artificial intelligence to come out with such an initiative using technology to drive home the message to the masses. The discussion among the team was held online.

The script was prepared and the short film was created in just three days, said Mr. Gokul, a 2021 batch IAS officer. The objective was to use new technology to create awareness among the people as well as to the new voters on the importance of voting, Mr. Gokul added.

Ever since the Election Commission announced the dates of general elections across the country last month, the Perambalur district administration has been carrying out a series of awareness campaigns through various modes emphasising on cent per cent voting. The campaigns were being carried out through awareness rallies, using vans equipped with giant LED to screen poll-related short films in villages, and by engaging women self-help groups.