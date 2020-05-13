Tiruchirapalli

Over 140 shops sealed

The police have registered cases against 663 shops for not making markings in front of their establishments to ensure personal distancing to curb spread of corona virus. Out of 663 shops, 146 were sealed by revenue officials.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi range, said Deputy Superintendent of Police of the respective sub-division had been instructed to ensure that markings were made in all shops to ensure personal distancing. There were 12,647 stand alone shops in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

The police asked shopkeepers to mark using paint instead of lime powder or ‘kola’ powder which would get erased. Shopkeepers have been instructed to ensure personal distancing by making markings as per the government’s directive failing which shops would be closed, sealed and action initiated.

