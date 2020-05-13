Textile shops asked to close down

Photo: M.Moorthy

TIRUCHI: The Revenue and police authorities on Wednesday forced wholesale and retail textile shops on Big Bazaar Street, N.S.B. Road and neighbouring streets to close shutters for violating the government order on relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

More than 60% of the shops and business establishments, except large scale textile, silver metal and jewellery showrooms, resumed business in the city from May 6 following the relaxations of lockdown rules. Since the State government issued a fresh order for further relaxation on curbs that came into being on Monday, more traders followed suit and began resuming business as usual.

However, it is alleged that several textile shops, which were only permitted to function in rural areas, in the city had violated the Government Order and continued to transact business since Monday. Following this, the Revenue officials, accompanied with police, visited Big Bazaar Street, Super Bazaar, Singarathope, Nandikovil Street, N.S.B. Road and other areas and forced them to close the shops. They also warned them that shops, which were found to be violating the GO, would be sealed.

Upon seeing the officials, almost all shops including those permitted to run business, downed their shutters immediately.

A revenue official told The Hindu said that as per the latest GO on opening of business houses, 34 types of businesses were allowed to function. Some of them were permitted only in rural areas and town panchayats. Textile shops in city limit was not in the list. Hence, the textile traders were asked to close. However, there was no bar on businesses found in the permitted list.

But, the action did not go down well with the traders. Some of them, who objected to the action, questioned the rationale of officials for forcing them to down shutters, after they resumed business after about 45 days. The officials told them that the action had been taken based on the Collector’s direction.

“It will take months together for us to offset the loss and regain our business. The officials should understand our struggle for livelihood. It was unfortunate that some of them acted in a highhanded manner,” said a textile trader on Big Bazaar street on condition of anonymity.

Stating that Ramzan festival was round the corner, he said that the State government should take immediate steps to permit textile shops to open. Otherwise, the traders would have to forgo another important sales season.

