ADVERTISEMENT

Shops to remain closed in Singarathope for three days from Monday

March 04, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Shops and commercial establishments in Singarathope, situated between Super Bazaar and Big Bazaar Street Junction, in the city will remain closed for three days from Monday to facilitate revamping of the underground sewer and drinking water lines.

Drinking water and underground sewer lines in Singarathope and neighbouring streets, including Malaivasal, Chinnakadai Street and Super Bazaar are also being revamped under the Smart City Mission. Since the areas are densely populated and heavily congested, the Corporation had called a consultative meet with traders representatives on Saturday to seek their cooperation in executing the project.

At the meeting chaired by Mayor M. Anbazhagan, it was decided that shops and commercial establishments in Singarathope, between Super Bazaar and Big Bazaar Street Junction, will remain closed for three days from March 6 to 8 to facilitate the works. The Singarathope road will be reopened to traffic on March 9, a press release from the Corporation said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US