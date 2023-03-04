Shops to remain closed in Singarathope for three days from Monday

March 04, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Shops and commercial establishments in Singarathope, situated between Super Bazaar and Big Bazaar Street Junction, in the city will remain closed for three days from Monday to facilitate revamping of the underground sewer and drinking water lines.

Drinking water and underground sewer lines in Singarathope and neighbouring streets, including Malaivasal, Chinnakadai Street and Super Bazaar are also being revamped under the Smart City Mission. Since the areas are densely populated and heavily congested, the Corporation had called a consultative meet with traders representatives on Saturday to seek their cooperation in executing the project.

At the meeting chaired by Mayor M. Anbazhagan, it was decided that shops and commercial establishments in Singarathope, between Super Bazaar and Big Bazaar Street Junction, will remain closed for three days from March 6 to 8 to facilitate the works. The Singarathope road will be reopened to traffic on March 9, a press release from the Corporation said.