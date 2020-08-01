COVID-19: Shops sealed for violating guidelines

THANJAVUR

01 August 2020 08:37 IST

Municipal and police officials sealed 40 shops functioning in the new bus stand area at Kumbakonam on Thursday night on charges of not implementing the standard operating procedures issued by the government to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 virus infection.

According to sources, during checks it was found that several shops failed to provide handwashing facility to the customers visiting their establishments and also did not insist the visitors to wear face masks while doing the business.

At some establishments the staff have also failed to wear the face masks.

