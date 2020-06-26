Shops sealed

Tiruchirapalli

Six shops in Tiruvarur municipal area were sealed on Thursday night by civic officials. According to a press release, a team led by Commissioner (in-charge) R. Jagadeeshwari was on rounds in the town when they found some shops functioning on Gandhi Road, Nethaji Salai, Javulikara Street and Sivam Nagar beyond the time stipulated by the State government.

Subsequently, these shops were sealed and customers who had failed to wear face masks and maintain social distancing were fined. The shop owners were also fined for not providing sanitiser and allowing customers to stand in groups.

