Shops sealed in Kumbakonam for SOP violation

THANJAVUR

15 September 2020 18:24 IST

Five shops in Kumbakonam were sealed by a flying squad on Tuesday for overcrowding and failure to ensure physical distancing among customers.

Shops selling mobile phones, books, electrical goods and fancy items were among those sealed during the drive ordered by Collector M. Govinda Rao.

Mr. Govinda Rao, in a press release, said nine teams had been formed at the taluk level to maintain vigil on whether the standard operating procedure (SOP) was followed in public places including commercial establishments, hotels, and shops. It was essential that physical distance was maintained at all shops and establishments. All employees should wear face masks. Vigil had been stepped up with more officials being deputed to monitor the situation.

Till September 11, ₹50.60 lakh had been collected as penalty from 46,599 people for violating pandemic preventive guidelines. Since Saturday, the penalty had been increased to ₹500 and ₹39,400 was collected from 191 violators. Cases would be booked against those obstructing action against violations, he added.