Shops sealed in Kumbakonam for SOP violation

Five shops in Kumbakonam were sealed by a flying squad on Tuesday for overcrowding and failure to ensure physical distancing among customers.
Shops selling mobile phones, books, electrical goods and fancy items were among those sealed during the drive ordered by Collector M. Govinda Rao.
Mr. Govinda Rao, in a press release, said nine teams had been formed at the taluk level to maintain vigil on whether the standard operating procedure (SOP) was followed in public places including commercial establishments, hotels, and shops. It was essential that physical distance was maintained at all shops and establishments. All employees should wear face masks. Vigil had been stepped up with more officials being deputed to monitor the situation.
Till September 11, ₹50.60 lakh had been collected as penalty from 46,599 people for violating pandemic preventive guidelines. Since Saturday, the penalty had been increased to ₹500 and ₹39,400 was collected from 191 violators. Cases would be booked against those obstructing action against violations, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath