Shops near Samayapuram temple shut down for a week

Shops functioning in the vicinity of Samayapuram Mariamman Temple near here remained shut on Monday as the traders and their employees have been asked to undergo COVID-19 tests by the Health Department as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the viral infection.

The S. Kannanur Town Panchayat authorities arranged for spraying disinfectants in the entire area surrounding the temple on Monday.

A recent meeting of officers from Health, Revenue, police, local body and representatives of local traders association resolved

to ask shopkeepers carrying out business in the vicinity of the Samayapuram temple to shut their establishments for a week from Monday and undergo COVID-19 tests.

Accordingly, Health Department officials began to collect samples from Saturday. They said the tests would be done on shopkeepers and employees engaged by them. There were around 300 shops functioning in and around the vicinity of the temple, which attracts devotees from various parts of the district and outside.

The COVID-19 test on shopkeepers and their employees was being conducted as a precautionary measure to check the spread of the viral infection since the Samayapuram shrine attracted devotees from various places, a revenue official said.

The sources said traders would be allowed to reopen their shops even earlier if their COVID-19 test results turned out to be negative. The one-week time for closure of shops had been decided to carry out the tests, the sources further said.

Meanwhile, the Samayapuram temple authorities said the standard operating protocol as laid down by the State government was being scrupulously followed at the temple.