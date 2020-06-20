Shops in Karur to close by 2 p.m. from today

KARUR
Collector T. Anbalagan on Saturday announced that shops and business establishments could function only up to 2 p.m. under Karur town limits from Sunday .
In a statement, he said that there had been sharp increase in the influx of people from other States and districts to Karur district. In view of spread of COVID-19 virus, people had been asked to strictly follow social distancing norms. All should wear face masks.
In spite of stringent measures, a section of people had failed to follow the safety norms in Karur town. Hence, it had been decided to enforce time restriction for all shops and business establishments including textile showrooms and jewellery showrooms from Sunday. They would be allowed to function only up to 2 p.m. No shops would be allowed to function beyond 2 p.m., he said.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu has announced that shops in Tiruvarur district will close at 6 p.m.
The decision to keep the shops open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. was taken to prevent spreading of COVID-19 virus.
