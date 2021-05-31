Tiruchirapalli

Shops in four pillar mandapams evicted in Srirangam

Encroachments are being demolished near the temple in Srirangam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple authorities on Monday evicted three shops that were functioning inside a couple of four pillar mandapams near the Rajagopuram in Srirangam as per the direction of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The eviction was monitored by a team of temple officials with protection provided by police. Both mandapams situated on Amma Mandapam Road are owned by the temple. Structures erected around one mandapam were also removed as part of the eviction operation. Fencing was also carried out around the mandapams.

The temple authorities said notices were issued to the shopkeepers earlier and eviction was done as per the order of the High Court. The main objective was to preserve the heritage structures and the State government was keen on protecting such structures.


