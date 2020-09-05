Shops in basement flooded near Chathram Bus Stand

The city’s poor storm water drainage system was left exposed yet again during Friday’s heavy downpour in the city.

Ironically, the ongoing works on construction of drains in places such as West Boulevard Road and Chathram Bus Stand compounded the problems for motorists and shopkeepers.

Shopkeepers at the basement of a commercial complex, behind Chathram Bus Stand, were the worst hit as the heavy rain left their shops flooded, causing extensive damage to goods and equipment.

Although the basement would get inundated with ankle deep water during heavy spells of rain, work on construction of a drain around the complex this time resulted in the flooding, traders said.

The basement had scores of small shops selling a variety of products and offering various services including mobile phone and electronic goods sales and servicing shops. “There was chest high water inside my shop. I thought the water will rise only up to ankle level as usual. Every shopkeeper will have suffered a minimum loss of ₹50,000,” said Ashraf, a trader at the basement.

Many of the traders were trying to salvage whatever stocks and equipment they could on Saturday morning even as a Corporation suction vehicle was deployed to drain the water.

Some traders made desperate efforts to recover their goods even amid the pouring rain.

Senthil, a service provider, could just managed to move his photo copying machine to safety. “We could not do much as the basement was deluged within five minutes,” said Amaan, another trader.

Some of the arterial roads, including West Boulevard Road, were also left inundated, though the water level did not rise high enough to enter the shops along the road. Video clips of inundated roads were widely shared on social media by city residents, exasperated over the seemingly never ending problem.