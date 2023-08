August 02, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Thanjavur Corporation on Wednesday levied a fine on two shops functioning near educational institutions in Ward 34.

According to a release, a team of officials conducted surprise checks at the shops on Mission Church Road, V.P. Kovil Street and Mooppanar Road in Ward 34 and found that two shops located near educational institutions on these streets were selling banned tobacco products. The owners of the shops were fined and the banned tobacco products seized.

