Shops down shutters in Thanjavur

Shops in Karanthattankudi in Thanjavur Corporation limits remained closed on Monday in protest against the attack on traders by ‘antisocial elements’ in the area a few days ago which lead to the death of a trader.

The protest was a sequel to the death of a local trader, Senthil Vel Nadar, who sustained grievous injuries in an attack by a group demanding ransom from him on June 9. He was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where he died on June 12. He was the treasurer of the local traders association.

Demanding stern action against the assailants and firm steps to check antisocial elements, the traders downed their shutters in Karanthattankudi area, according to sources.