Shopping centres in Tiruchi chock-a-block with vehicles ahead of Deepavali

With Deepavali fast approaching, frequent traffic snarls on commercial streets in Tiruchi have raised safety concerns among motorists and road users.

There has been a steady rise in the volume of traffic since the first week of October and rain has added to the woes of shoppers. With the festival in two weeks, shopping districts of the city, including NSB Road, Nandikoil Street, Big Bazaar Street, Singarathope, Chinnakadai Street, Thanjavur Road, and West Boulevard Road have been witnessing a surge in vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement.

Traffic jam has become order of the day at the Main Guard Gate junction. With Fort Station Bridge closed for reconstruction work, traffic congestion has been increasing on roads near Chathiram bus stand and nearby areas. Similarly, other commercial streets in the city, such as Karur Bypass, Thillai Nagar and Shastri Road, witness dense traffic.

Haphazard parking has been hampering movement of vehicles, besides posing a threat to pedestrians. No-parking and one-way rules are violated with impunity on many roads. The situation turns acute during peak hours and on weekends with vehicles parked on either side of the road. “The situation could become worse in the upcoming week given the surge in crowd. Traffic regulation in the coming days should be effective, and more police personnel should be deployed,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

Car parking lot

However, as the multi-level car parking lot began operational on Monday, the authorities expect the situation to be under control. The facility would regulate off-road parking to help manage the increasing crowd during the festive rush.

Meanwhile, the traffic police will step up security to streamline the vehicle and public movement in major commercial areas.

