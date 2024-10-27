Shoppers throng commercial streets, but traders report dull business

As shoppers flocked N.S.B Road, Singarathope and other commercial thoroughfares ahead of Deepavali, the city witnessed heavy traffic flow, leading to traffic snarls at various places on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As it was the last Sunday ahead of this year’s Deepavali, which falls on Thursday, thousands of shoppers thronged N.S.B Road, a popular commercial hub known for housing a number of textile showrooms. It was filled with last-minute Deepavali shoppers.

The milling crowd continued to surge since 9 a.m. While a majority of them did their shopping in permanent showrooms, there were people who favoured pavement and seasonal traders. To cash in on the festival demand, a large number of hawkers set up temporary shops on pavements along Singarathope, Big Bazaar, Nandhi Kovil Street, and Chinnakadai Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traders consider the penultimate day and the last Sunday before Deepavali as the top business days in a year, However, according to a section of traders, the business was not up to the mark on Sunday. In spite of a good crowd on commercial streets, the traders reported dull business. Many blamed it on the restriction placed on vehicular movement.

“No vehicle is allowed on key business streets. Two-wheelers have become the main mode of transportation. But two-wheelers are forbidden on commercial streets. How will people come for shopping? This has hit us hard,” says a proprietor of a textile showroom in the commercial hub of Tiruchi.

Another trader complained of obstruction by hawkers and pavement vendors. “Of late, pavement traders and hawkers have literally brought N.S.B Road and other key roads under their control. They put up shops right in the middle of the road. They take advantage of the scenario. No competent authorities take steps to control them or regulate them. It has ultimately cast a big shadow on our business,” said another trader. He said that if action was taken on the roadside traders, no one would dare to violate traffic rules. It would have paved the way for allowing at least two-wheelers in commercial areas.

The surging crowds and vehicles on streets and roads had its impact around Mainguard Gate, Salai Road, Chathiram Bus Stand, and Singarathope. It led to a number of traffic snarls and insufficient number of traffic policemen contributed to traffic snarls in some places.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.