Shoppers in Tiruchi can heave a sigh of relief as multilevel parking lot is commissioned

December 17, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The much-delayed multilevel parking facilities on West Boulevard (WB) Road and Kaliamman Kovil Street in Tiruchi have been thrown open to the public after its formal inauguration on Friday.

The civic body has fixed ₹10 and ₹50 as user fees for parking two-wheelers and four-wheelers respectively. An agency has been appointed to collect the fee and maintain the facilities.

According to a source, customers pay ₹2,500 to ₹3,000 a month to park their cars in private spaces. As per the tariff fixed by the Corporation, they may have to pay more than ₹5,000 a month in these parking lots.

The project was undertaken to ease traffic congestion and regulate parking for the convenience of the traders, shopkeepers, and customers visiting Madurai Road, Singarathope, Teppakulam and nearby areas.

Work on the multilevel parking lot, which commenced in September 2019, was completed in August. But, the commissioning of the facility was delayed for various reasons.

The facility is constructed in an area of 4,000 square metres next to the District Central Library under the Smart Cities Mission at a cost of ₹20 crore. Around 138 four-wheelers and 536 two-wheelers can be parked on the three-storey building. The building will have 23 commercial shops, including a restaurant.

Similarly, the two-storey facility on Kaliamman Kovil Street, which was established at a cost of ₹6 crore, can accommodate around 80 four-wheelers and 200 two-wheelers. The civic body had completed the auctioning of the commercial shops and restaurant spaces in both complexes.

“The multilevel parking facilities comes as a huge relief to vehicle users who struggle to find a parking spot while visiting commercial establishments along W.B. Road, Singarathope, Teppakulam and Chatiram Bus Stand areas,” said N. Jamaludeen, an activist.

