Shopkeepers told to tighten security

TIRUCHI

The Tamilnadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu has called upon traders, especially jewellers and owners of pawn shops, in the city to strengthen their security systems at their outlets in the wake of the recent heist at Lalithaa Jewellery showroom here.

The Peramaippu asked jewellers and other business establishments to install surveillance cameras at their outlets. The trading community must also ensure that the cameras were working perfectly since these gadgets would provide crucial lead to the police if such crimes were to occur, the Peramaippu state general secretary Ve. Govindarajulu said in a statement here.

Traders could monitor the activities taking place in their respective outlets from the place they were seated through their smart phones through the footages generated by the surveillance cameras, the statement further said calling upon them to install burglar alarm facility as well to sound an alert during night and on days when the outlet remained closed.

Mr. Govindarajulu also appealed to the traders to obtain full information about the employees and their antecedents prior to recruiting them. Copies of their Aadhaar cards should be preserved along with the application.

Traders should also make it a point to preserve information about those employees who had quit and joined elsewhere. At a time when many people from North India were working in various business establishments in Tiruchi and more numbers of them were coming to the city, it was essential for the traders to obtain detailed information about employees and those who recommend them.

Traders should be extremely careful and ensure necessary security measures in place when they deposit money in banks or withdraw amount during festive season. The heist at Lalithaa Jewellery had shocked the people of Tiruchi since the crime had taken place at a busy location, he said while complimenting the city police for arresting a key accused within 48 hours of the crime. He also appealed to the police to arrest the remaining culprits as soon as possible and recover the remaining stolen property.