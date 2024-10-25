Shopkeepers, street vendors at loggerheads as Deepavali sales reach feverish pitch in Tiruchi

With Deepavali festival sales soaring, established traders and street vendors are at loggerheads in Tiruchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who run full-fledged shops and showrooms allege that over 600 street vendors operating along key commercial stretches such as N.S.B. Road, Singarathope, Big Bazar Street and Chinna Kadai Veethi disrupt vehicular traffic which affects business.

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu general secretary V. Govindarajulu told presspersons here on Thursday that big shops in Tiruchi’s Rockfort area had so far recorded total sales of ₹70 crore as against an average of ₹400 crore for the festival season. “Street vendors crowd the pathways and cause road congestion, deterring regular customers, especially those arriving by cars or two-wheelers,” he said and added that they had made several appeals to local authorities, including the police and the Corporation, seeking their intervention in the matter. Mr. Govindarajulu urged the Corporation to allocate an alternative site for the vendors, expressing concern that shops in the Teppakulam area were now losing their prominence because of encroachments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Govindarajulu said established businesses had to bear significant expenses such as high taxes, employee salaries, and bonuses. They have to contend with stiff competition from online shopping sites.

The traders’ association called for a vending committee to regulate street vendors, though such efforts had faced resistance.

Several street vendors’ associations, including the AITUC, CITU Street Vendors Association, Manithaneya Varthaga Sangam, and Makkal Kalai Ilakkiya Kazhagam, refuted his claims on Friday. AITUC Street Vendors Association district president Siva S. said that established businesses encroaching the temple land near the foot of Rockfort Hill was the real reason for congestion. “It is because of large establishments blocking drainage that rainwater clogs the streets,” he alleged. Mr. Siva countered claims about business disruptions stating that street vendors served an entirely different clientele.

The vendors acknowledged the need for a designated space for them but stressed that it should be near busy areas such as bus stands to sustain their livelihood. Despite requesting three alternative sites, the authorities had not agreed to it, they said.

Mr. Siva expressed reservation about the proposed vending committee’s structure as only six of the 15 seats allotted to street vendor representatives, their voices would likely be overshadowed by councillors. They continue to seek a resolution that balances commercial space for all traders ahead of the festive season.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.