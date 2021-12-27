Shop sealed for selling banned tobacco products

Officials of the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration sealed a book and general store on the Nandhi Kovil Street in the city on Monday for repeat offence of selling banned tobacco products.

A team of officials led by R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi, sealed the Selvi Book and General Stores. Dr. Ramesh Babu, in a press release, said that about 128 kg of banned tobacco products such as pan masala and gutkha were seized from the shop and the house of its owner during an inspection on August 10. Subsequently it was found that the banned products continued to the sold at the shop and the owner was levied a penalty of ₹5,000 on December 10. Subsequently, based on an order from the Commissioner of Food Safety, P.Senthil Kumar, the shop was sealed on Monday.

Dr. Babu cautioned that shopkeepers indulging in repeat offences of selling banned tobacco products are liable to face stern action, including closure of shops, under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.