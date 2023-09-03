Shop sealed for selling banned rodenticide

September 03, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Thanjavur Corporation has sealed an indigenous medicine shop in Maharnonbuchavadi area in Thanjavur town for selling banned rodenticides.

According to a press release, Corporation Commissioner K. Saravanakumar ordered the inspection of shops in the town to check for sale of rodenticides were sold.

During the raid conducted by the Corporation officials on Saturday, one of the inspection teams found banned rodenticides being sold at an indigenous medicine shop in the Maharnonbuchavadi area. Hence the shop was sealed and legal proceedings have been initiated against the owner of the shop, the release added.