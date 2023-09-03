HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shop sealed for selling banned rodenticide

September 03, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur Corporation has sealed an indigenous medicine shop in Maharnonbuchavadi area in Thanjavur town for selling banned rodenticides.

According to a press release, Corporation Commissioner K. Saravanakumar ordered the inspection of shops in the town to check for sale of rodenticides were sold.

During the raid conducted by the Corporation officials on Saturday, one of the inspection teams found banned rodenticides being sold at an indigenous medicine shop in the Maharnonbuchavadi area. Hence the shop was sealed and legal proceedings have been initiated against the owner of the shop, the release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.