ADVERTISEMENT

Shop in Tiruchi sealed for unhealthy food practices

September 21, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A shop selling essences on Allimal Street in the City was sealed on Thursday by the officials of the Department of Food Safety after detecting unhealthy preparation and preservation processes.

A team led by Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety, carried out a surprise raid in the shop, which supplies essences for ice factories, soft drink manufacturers, restaurants and others. The shop allegedly flouted the food safety standards and practices. Following this, the officials sealed the shop.

Dr. Babu said that the Department would take severe action against those flouting food safety rules and regulations. Surprise inspections were carried out in various vegetarian and non-vegetarian restaurants in Tiruchi, Manapparai and Musiri. Two restaurants in Musiri were found flouting food safety standards and notices were sent for the unhealthy preparation of food. A restaurant in Manapparai was closed for a day on Wednesday for failing to maintain hygiene in the kitchen.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US