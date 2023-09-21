HamberMenu
Shop in Tiruchi sealed for unhealthy food practices

September 21, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A shop selling essences on Allimal Street in the City was sealed on Thursday by the officials of the Department of Food Safety after detecting unhealthy preparation and preservation processes.

A team led by Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety, carried out a surprise raid in the shop, which supplies essences for ice factories, soft drink manufacturers, restaurants and others. The shop allegedly flouted the food safety standards and practices. Following this, the officials sealed the shop.

Dr. Babu said that the Department would take severe action against those flouting food safety rules and regulations. Surprise inspections were carried out in various vegetarian and non-vegetarian restaurants in Tiruchi, Manapparai and Musiri. Two restaurants in Musiri were found flouting food safety standards and notices were sent for the unhealthy preparation of food. A restaurant in Manapparai was closed for a day on Wednesday for failing to maintain hygiene in the kitchen.

