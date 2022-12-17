Shobanapuram - Top Sengattupatti Road to be relaid soon

December 17, 2022 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The ghat road from Shobanapuram to Top Sengattupatti on Pachamalai, part of the Eastern Ghats, in Tiruchi district is set to be relaid soon.

The State government has sanctioned ₹8.50 crore for the project, sources in the Forest Department said.

The ghat road runs a distance of about 14 km from Shobanapuram to Top Sengattupatti and local residents have complained that it has not been relaid for several years now.

Residents of tribal villages atop the hills were facing tremendous hardship due to the continued neglect of the road. The road condition had worsened following recent spells of rain. Although fund was allotted earlier, tender bids could not be opened in February that year after the Assembly election in 2021.

The road caters to residents in over 30 villages atop the hills, falling under Tiruchi and Salem districts. This is the shortest route for people in the hills for their commute, including medical emergencies. The road is also vital link for transporting tapioca and other farm produce grown by the tribal farmers. In recent months, local residents and various organisations had staged protests over the poor condition of the road.

Situated about 90 km from Tiruchi, Pachamalai is also a weekend getaway for many from the city. But the poor condition of the road has also been a put-off for picnickers to Top Sengattupatti, where the Forest Department has created various amenities as part of an eco-tourism project executed a few years ago. Treetop houses, dormitories and interpretation centre were established as part of the project then.

A Forest Department official, when contacted, said a Government Order has been issued for sanctioning the funds and the work will probably begin by Pongal. It would take about a month’s time to execute the work. Besides relaying the road, retaining walls and drainage channels along the road would also be repaired, he indicated.

The sanction has come as huge relief for residents and motorists. “We have been seeking the relaying of the road. It is a big relief that the project has been sanctioned now,” said N. Saravanan, a road safety activist.