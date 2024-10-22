Shivalingam unearthed from tank in Pudukottai district

A four feet tall Shivalingam made of stone and weighing around 500 kg was unearthed from a tank at Melapulavankadu village in Pudukottai taluk on Monday.

Acting on information from locals, who noticed the lingam that was partially visible inside the tank, revenue officials accompanied by police personnel inspected the spot. The idol was retrieved from the tank by deploying a backhoe loader. The tank is under the control of the Public Works Department.

The idol was brought to Pudukottai taluk office in a vehicle and kept inside the strong room, said official sources. Information about the recovery of the idol has been conveyed to Pudukottai Collector.

