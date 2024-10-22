GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivalingam unearthed from tank in Pudukottai district

Published - October 22, 2024 05:12 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Shivalingam that was unearthed from a tank in Pudukottai district on Monday.

The Shivalingam that was unearthed from a tank in Pudukottai district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A four feet tall Shivalingam made of stone and weighing around 500 kg was unearthed from a tank at Melapulavankadu village in Pudukottai taluk on Monday. 

Acting on information from locals, who noticed the lingam that was partially visible inside the tank, revenue officials accompanied by police personnel inspected the spot. The idol was retrieved from the tank by deploying a backhoe loader. The tank is under the control of the Public Works Department.

The idol was brought to Pudukottai taluk office in a vehicle and kept inside the strong room, said official sources. Information about the recovery of the idol has been conveyed to Pudukottai Collector.


