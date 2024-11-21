Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary seeks SP’s intervention

The State Organiser of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction K.R. Velmurugan of Eragaram near Kumbakonam has sought the intervention of Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat in filing of FIR in connection with his wife Anjammal’s unexpected demise recently by the Swamimalai police.

In a memorandum submitted to the SP on Thursday, Mr. Velmurugan said that on November 17, his wife ended her life after four persons, including the owner of the house in which Velmurgan’s family had taken a portion on rent since 2010, used filthy language while demanding that Velmurugan’s family should vacate the portion immediately.

They had allegedly belittled Anjammal by citing her ‘infertility’ as Velmurugan and Anjammal got married two decades ago.

Unable to bear the ‘filthy words’ from the houseowner and three others, Anjammal bolted the main door from inside and informed Velmurugan, who is a painter by profession, about the development over phone. When Velmurugan rushed in, he found the houseowner Rajendran and three others – Chandrasekar, Muruganandham and his wife Malathi – shouting at Anjammal to open the door and vacate the house.

Anjammal did not open the door even after the arrival of her husband. Thus, Velmurugan and his friends broke open the main door and found Anjammal had attempted to end her life.

Subsequently, she was rushed to Government District Headquarters Hospital at Kumbakonam from where she was referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. However, she passed away on the way and thus the ambulance brought the corpse back to Kumbakonam at the request of Velmurugan.

When Velmurugan lodged a complaint with the Swamimalai police seeking action against the four persons alleging that their action had forced his wife to end her life, the Swamimalai police said that they would file a case against one among the four persons only and not on all of them.

Aggrieved by the Swamimalai police’s stand, Velmurugan sought the intervention of the SP to book a case against all the four persons.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

