Tiruchirapalli

Shifting of TASMAC outlet sought

Members of DYFI, DMDK and residents of Manalvarithurai against a TASMAC outlet in Tiruchi on Monday.   | Photo Credit: M_Moorthy

A group of around 30 members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam staged a protest here on Monday demanding the shifting of a TASMAC outlet functioning on the Manalvarithurai road near Palakkarai.

The demonstration was led by the Palakarai East branch secretary Shajahan. The protesters said the liquor outlet was causing problems for the locals

