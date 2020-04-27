SHGs make PPEs for government hospital

Two women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are making and distributing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, which are required by healthcare professionals while treating COVID-19 patients.

Named ‘Desiya Paravai’ and ‘Lemon’, the SHGs came together through the Mahalir Thittam to make the kits at a tailoring shop set up at Poomalai Shopping Complex on Bharathidasan Salai.

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Thilagavathi, who leads the group says that she is experienced in stitching napkins, pillow covers, doctor’s coats and other necessary items for hospitals and therefore was able to acquire the know-how for PPEs quickly. “We watched several videos on the internet, understood the need and the importance of the kits,” she says. Ms. Thilagavathi herself, and sometimes another member, travel to Erode or Tiruppur to procure the non-woven fabric for the kits regularly.

The team consists of 12 people, including two men who do the cutting of the material. “We took time to understand the material. When we started making them, around March end, we would make about 30 kits a day. Now, we are able to make at least 300 a day,” she says proudly.

District Collector S. Sivarasu gave the SHG the orders for making PPE kits for the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), Ms. Thilagavathi said. “If he did not trust us with our work, we would not be able to do our work confidently,” she says.

So far, they have provided 1,000 PPE kits to MGMGH, 1000 PPE kits to Perambalur GH and nearly 500 to other private doctors. “The Tiruchi Corporation also needs some kits, since they work in containment zones,” she said.

The PPE kits consist of a body covering, which comes in two models- suit or gown. The suit, like a jumpsuit covers the wearer from feet to the head and even has a hood to cover the head. A zipper keeps the suit together. The gown is like a robe, and is tied with a sash. Along with it, the kit also consists of a face mask, gloves, feet covering and a face shield. The entire kit is being sold for ₹300.

When asked about the rate, Ms. Thilagavathi laughs and says, “We know some sell it from ₹1,500 to 2,000. I believe that in a time of need we should not be greedy.”