About 90 members of self-help groups underwent training on value addition of millets, mushroom cultivation, sericulture and organic manure manufacturing under the Livelihood and Enterprise Development (LEDP) programme of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The training was conducted by WEFSA Farmers Producers Company. The NABARD had extended a grant of ₹ 7.15 lakh for the training.

According to Mahendra M.Manivaasan, Managing Director, WEFSA Farmers Producers Company, the women were from Chokkanathapuram, Chettikulam and Siruvayalur villages and they underwent the training in three batches of 30 each over the past 15 days.

The trainees were oriented towards value addition in traditional rice, millets and given hands on training on mushroom cultivation, sericulture and organic manure manufacturing.

The trainees were presented with certificates at the valediction on Monday. L.S. Naveenkumar, District Development Manager, NABARD, Perambalur, and others participated.